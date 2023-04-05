Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Foggy start Wednesday; Warm and sunny afternoon to follow

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pockets of dense fog will persist through 9am across much of eastern NC. Slow down on the roadways and use extra caution on your morning commute. The fog will clear out by mid morning leading to a very warm afternoon.

The unseasonably warm air will lock in through Thursday with highs both Wednesday and Thursday reaching the mid 80s inland with mid 70s on the coast. Typically our highs peak around 70° in early April.

A late week cold front will bring an end to the warmer air while bringing good rain chances to eastern NC as well. The front will move in Thursday night bringing widespread showers, along with an isolated thunderstorm. The front will likely stall out over the area Friday and Saturday with periods of rain likely both days. Highs will fall to the upper 50s both Friday and Saturday. Severe weather is unlikely.

Easter Sunday may start with a few raindrops, with the rain moving south of the area by mid to late morning. Easter Sunrise is around 6:45am. Upper 40s at sunrise will lift to the low 60s Easter afternoon with skies clearing a bit after midday.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and warm. High of 86F. Winds: South 7-12.

Wednesday Night

Increasing clouds. Low 65F. Winds: South 5-10.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy and plenty warm. High of 85F. Winds: SW 10-15.

Friday

Rain likely. Breezy and cooler. High of 61F. Winds: NE 10-20. Rain chance: 60%.

