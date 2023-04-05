Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Foggy start Wednesday; Warm and sunny afternoon to follow

Cooler air will arrive with the late week raindrops
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, April 5th at 4:30am
By Jim Howard
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pockets of dense fog will persist through 9am across much of eastern NC. Slow down on the roadways and use extra caution on your morning commute. The fog will clear out by mid morning leading to a very warm afternoon.

The unseasonably warm air will lock in through Thursday with highs both Wednesday and Thursday reaching the mid 80s inland with mid 70s on the coast. Typically our highs peak around 70° in early April.

A late week cold front will bring an end to the warmer air while bringing good rain chances to eastern NC as well. The front will move in Thursday night bringing widespread showers, along with an isolated thunderstorm. The front will likely stall out over the area Friday and Saturday with periods of rain likely both days. Highs will fall to the upper 50s both Friday and Saturday. Severe weather is unlikely.

Easter Sunday may start with a few raindrops, with the rain moving south of the area by mid to late morning. Easter Sunrise is around 6:45am. Upper 40s at sunrise will lift to the low 60s Easter afternoon with skies clearing a bit after midday.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and warm. High of 86F. Winds: South 7-12.

Wednesday Night

Increasing clouds. Low 65F. Winds: South 5-10.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy and plenty warm. High of 85F. Winds: SW 10-15.

Friday

Rain likely. Breezy and cooler. High of 61F. Winds: NE 10-20. Rain chance: 60%.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antoinne Roberts
Deputies: Shots fired call turns into drug arrest of Eastern Carolina man
Police said this man stole a package from an apartment.
DING DONG: Doorbell camera catches Greenville porch pirate
FILE - Roy McGrath, chief executive officer of the Maryland Environmental Service, speaks...
Lawyer: Ex-Maryland political aide dead after manhunt
Wesley Cepavicius, Alan Randolph
Greenville men charged with Pitt County break-in
Pamlico County Sheriff's Office looking for this man.
Pamlico County deputies asking for the public’s help

Latest News

Marshburn says she lives in Pink Hill with her husband, Brandon, and dog, Thor. She is thrilled...
Teacher of the Week: Rhiley Marshburn
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, April 5th at 4:30am
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, April 5th at 4:30am
From left to right are Alveta Chamblee, Andy Spencer, Sarah Perry, Maribel Ramirez and...
Eastern Carolina food bank celebrates four decades of service
ECU Health to honor organ donors, recipients, their families, and those waiting