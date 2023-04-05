Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Husband and father of 2 killed while delivering pizza

A husband and father of two was shot to death while working as a pizza delivery driver. (Source: WTHR, SHANNON FLYNN, CNN)
By WTHR staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) – An Indiana family is heartbroken following a senseless and brutal crime in Indianapolis.

Steve Flynn was working as a pizza delivery driver for Papa John’s when he was shot and killed and had his car stolen last week.

“The person took the pizza and the car and drove to 30th and Arlington and dumped the car, but they didn’t take any money, because Steve had over $300 in his wallet,” said Steve Flynn’s wife Shannon Flynn. “My husband was killed over a pizza, and I do not believe that anyone deserves that.”

She said Steve Flynn was a loving husband and father of two, and he was days away from meeting his first grandchild.

“It’s senseless that he will never get to have the joys of being a grandfather,” Shannon Flynn said.

She said the family is still trying to understand why this would happen to her husband.

“He was such a good person,” she said. “We lost a good person over a pizza, and I may never understand it, but I’m working on it.”

Police are still searching for a suspect.

Copyright 2023 WTHR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo provided by Patricia Wright of daughter Jamhyia.
Mother claims a Pitt County school did little to help unconscious child; school district denounces story
A mother says her son's teacher is repeatedly putting her hands on him
Bertie County mother says son is being physically hit by kindergarten teacher, sheriff’s office now investigating
Police said this man stole a package from an apartment.
DING DONG: Doorbell camera catches Greenville porch pirate
Antoinne Roberts
Deputies: Shots fired call turns into drug arrest of Eastern Carolina man
Wesley Cepavicius, Alan Randolph
Greenville men charged with Pitt County break-in

Latest News

Three charged after drug raid in Kinston
Three charged after drug raid in Kinston
Families mourn outside a day care center in Brazil after a man killed four children inside.
Man kills 4 children, injures 4 at day care center in Brazil
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: One More Warm Day Before a Chilly Rain Arrives
Bill would help unemployed military spouses find work
Bill would help unemployed military spouses find work
Bill would help unemployed military spouses find work