Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Hugh Jackman says he may have skin cancer again, urges fans to wear sunscreen

Hugh Jackman attends a screening of "The Son," hosted by Sony Pictures Classics and The Cinema...
Hugh Jackman attends a screening of "The Son," hosted by Sony Pictures Classics and The Cinema Society, at the Crosby Street Hotel on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in New York.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Hugh Jackman says he may have skin cancer again, and he is urging his fans to protect themselves in the sun.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Jackman says he is waiting for his test results after he had two biopsies done.

The 54-year-old has been treated for basal cell carcinoma several times, including in 2013 when he had a cancerous growth removed from his nose.

In his Instagram video, Jackman says his skin was damaged 25 years ago.

“Please wear sunscreen. It is just not worth it, no matter how much you want a tan. Trust me, trust me, trust me,” he says in the video.

Basal cell carcinoma is one of the most common cancers in the nation, and treatment can be highly effective when detected early.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo provided by Patricia Wright of daughter Jamhyia.
Mother claims a Pitt County school did little to help unconscious child; school district denounces story
A mother says her son's teacher is repeatedly putting her hands on him
Bertie County mother says son is being physically hit by kindergarten teacher, sheriff’s office now investigating
Police said this man stole a package from an apartment.
DING DONG: Doorbell camera catches Greenville porch pirate
Antoinne Roberts
Deputies: Shots fired call turns into drug arrest of Eastern Carolina man
Wesley Cepavicius, Alan Randolph
Greenville men charged with Pitt County break-in

Latest News

Three charged after drug raid in Kinston
Three charged after drug raid in Kinston
Families mourn outside a day care center in Brazil after a man killed four children inside.
Man kills 4 children, injures 4 at day care center in Brazil
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: One More Warm Day Before a Chilly Rain Arrives
Bill would help unemployed military spouses find work
Bill would help unemployed military spouses find work
Bill would help unemployed military spouses find work