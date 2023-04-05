Advertise With Us
Few details being released in Bertie County homicide

By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Bertie County are investigating a murder that happened last night in Bertie County.

Not much information is being released, but we do know that deputies are asking people to contact them if they saw anything suspicious in the 2100 block of Governor’s Road between 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. That would include a vehicle on the side of the road or anyone walking.

Deputies say they are canvassing the area and looking at surveillance video. We’re hoping Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin releases more information on the victim and exactly what happened.

