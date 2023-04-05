ENC lawmakers react to Rep. Tricia Cotham switching political parties

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday morning, Mecklenburg County State House Rep. Tricia Cotham’s held a press conference where she announced she is leaving the Democratic party to join the GOP, thus creating a supermajority in the House. Two Eastern Carolina lawmakers from both sides of the aisle chimed in with their opinions.

Sen. Kandie Smith (D) says she was puzzled after Cotham announced she was joining the Republican party.

According to Cotham one of the many reasons for the switch was harassment.

“I was like whoa,” Smith said. “I just don’t have that same experience. Nobody controls me.”

Sen. Smith says she’s not too surprised by Cotham’s switch, but thankful that now she knows who is who in the state General Assembly.

“Because we know now that the supermajority is not only in the Senate but now in the House. We operate now knowing that Republicans have the supermajority. With that, we have to fight hard to change bad legislation,” Smith said.

One Eastern Carolina lawmaker who attended Cotham’s press conference was Sen. Jim Perry (R).

He says he hasn’t seen a political shake-up like this since 1990.

“When [then] Representative Roy Cooper joined with 20 Democrats to vote with Republicans to unseat Liston Ramsey as the Speaker of the House,” Perry said.

While Democrats in Raleigh demanded Cotham to resign, Perry says he fully supports her decision and believes Cotham’s constituents shouldn’t worry that she’ll vote any differently.

“I think both parties need to remember that if somebody votes with you 80% of the time on issues, they’re not your 20% enemy,” Perry said. “They are your 80% ally and whatever happened to your individual liberty and freedom of thought. If all we do is act like sheep and follow a piece of paper someone hands us, then what’s the point of us being here.”

