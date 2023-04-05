Advertise With Us
ECU Health to honor organ donors, recipients, their families, and those waiting

(ECU Health)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A medical center here in the east is promoting the mission of giving life to others Wednesday.

ECU Health will host its “Pause to Give Life” event at 10 a.m. this morning to recognize Donate Life Month and promote organ, eye, and tissue donations.

The event will feature a raising of the donate life flag at 10:08 a.m. followed by a 30-second moment of silence to honor donors and their families, those waiting, and recipients who have received the gift of life.

The specific start time of 10:08 a.m. recognizes that one donor can save eight lives.

The event is at ECU Health Medical Center Flag Pole, 2100 Stantonsburg Road in Greenville.

