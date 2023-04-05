ECU baseball series with UCF moved up, Pigskin Pig-Out Party cancelled, Spring Game still on

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU has made some changes to its weekend events due to the weather. The baseball series moved up Saturday’s game to 2 PM on Thursday. They will play a doubleheader against UCF on Thursday now. Friday’s start time is to be determined by the weather.

The Pirates were to have their Pigskin Pig-Out Party leading up to the spring game. It has been cancelled by the expected weather. The ECU football team still plans to play its spring game on Saturday at 11 AM at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

