Eastern Carolina K9 unit helps track men fleeing arrest

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies here in the east arrested two men after they tried to escape authorities earlier this week.

Craven County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested London Taylor and Deshawn Allen on April 1 after trying to pull them over.

Deputies say they tried to stop the vehicle on Piney Neck Road near Campbell Road when a man fled into the woods.

Craven County Sheriff’s Office K9 Bear was sent to track the man on the run. Bear found Allen after searching through mud and water in the area.

One of two men arrested after Craven County deputies tried to stop a car they say was driving recklessly. (Craven County Sheriff's Office)

Allen, 29, is a Vancboro native that had outstanding warrants for three felony probation violations, and felony breaking & entering. He is being held under a $400,000.00 secured bond.

Taylor, a Virginia native is charged with reckless driving, resisting arrest, failure to surrender a driver’s license, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Taylor is being held in the Craven County Jail under a $7,500.00 secured bond.

WITN is working to get a photo of Taylor.

