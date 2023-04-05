Eastern Carolina food bank celebrates four decades of service

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A food bank here in the east is celebrating a major milestone Wednesday.

The Food Bank of the Albemarle will celebrate its 40 years of fighting hunger in the region today.

They are celebrating with an event open to the public which will include tours of their new facility, complimentary food, and the return of their Sort-A-Rama packing competition.

The event takes place at the Food Bank of the Albermarle from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at 109 Tidewater Way in Elizabeth City.

