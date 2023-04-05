Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Eastern Carolina food bank celebrates four decades of service

From left to right are Alveta Chamblee, Andy Spencer, Sarah Perry, Maribel Ramirez and...
From left to right are Alveta Chamblee, Andy Spencer, Sarah Perry, Maribel Ramirez and Estefania Solis.(Food Bank of the Albemarle)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A food bank here in the east is celebrating a major milestone Wednesday.

The Food Bank of the Albemarle will celebrate its 40 years of fighting hunger in the region today.

They are celebrating with an event open to the public which will include tours of their new facility, complimentary food, and the return of their Sort-A-Rama packing competition.

The event takes place at the Food Bank of the Albermarle from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at 109 Tidewater Way in Elizabeth City.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antoinne Roberts
Deputies: Shots fired call turns into drug arrest of Eastern Carolina man
Police said this man stole a package from an apartment.
DING DONG: Doorbell camera catches Greenville porch pirate
FILE - Roy McGrath, chief executive officer of the Maryland Environmental Service, speaks...
Lawyer: Ex-Maryland political aide dead after manhunt
Wesley Cepavicius, Alan Randolph
Greenville men charged with Pitt County break-in
Pamlico County Sheriff's Office looking for this man.
Pamlico County deputies asking for the public’s help

Latest News

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Mid 80s building in; Tracking rain for Friday
ECU Health to honor organ donors, recipients, their families, and those waiting
NCEL 04-4-2023
NCEL 04-04-2023
MegaMillions 4-4-23
Megamillions 4-4-23