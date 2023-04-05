Croatan girls lacrosse continues great season with win at J.H. Rose
Croatan 13, Rose 4
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On the lacrosse field one of the state’s top teams, the Croatan girls, playing at J.H. Rose. The Cougars are as advertised winning 13-4. Kate Wilson got her 200th career point in the match. She had 5 goals Tuesday. They were up 10-1.
It continued in the second half. Junior Lauren Hayden scored again in the game for the Cougars. She recently got her 100th goal.
Croatan improves to 9 and 2.
