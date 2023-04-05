Craven County non-profit that helps with home ownership is asking for some help

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County’s Habitat for Humanity has been picking up donations from homes for years to see in their thrift store to help fund the non-profit.

They pick up items every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, but Outreach Coordinator Michael Piraino says that may change if more people don’t step in to help.

“We’re able to do that because we have volunteers who are able to help come out and load and unload the truck, and so especially this week and next week and ideally moving in the future, we really need volunteers to keep this service going,” said Piraino.

There’s a lot of interest in donating. Piraino says they fill the truck a few times with about four pick-ups per day.

“We just thought that if there was someone in need that we would want to donate and give to them hoping that they can start their life whatever they’re going through,” said a donator, Holly Furcron.

Volunteers are needed from 9-2, three days a week.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.