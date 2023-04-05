Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Children’s Advocacy Center of NC brings awareness to Child Abuse Prevention

Children's Advocacy Centers of North Carolina
Children's Advocacy Centers of North Carolina(Children's Advocacy Centers of North Carolina)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WITN) - April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and Children’s Advocacy Centers of NC want to teach people how they can help.

You can learn how to report abuse and help shine a light on abusive situations when you see them. Knowing what to do and being ready to report child abuse in North Carolina is just one part of the two-step process.

Learn more at CACNC.org.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antoinne Roberts
Deputies: Shots fired call turns into drug arrest of Eastern Carolina man
Police said this man stole a package from an apartment.
DING DONG: Doorbell camera catches Greenville porch pirate
Wesley Cepavicius, Alan Randolph
Greenville men charged with Pitt County break-in
Photo provided by Patricia Wright of daughter Jamhyia.
Mother claims a Pitt County school did little to help unconscious child; school district denounces story
FILE - Roy McGrath, chief executive officer of the Maryland Environmental Service, speaks...
Lawyer: Ex-Maryland political aide dead after manhunt

Latest News

Howard was named the Ayden Town Manager. He will begin his role May 5.
Ayden names a new town manager
Police said Jayden Ellis took part in two crimes before he was murdered.
Second 17-year-old charged with killing Kinston teen last month
A Democrat in the North Carolina state House switched to the Republican Party on Wednesday,...
Party switch gives GOP veto-proof control in General Assembly
Craven County Sheriff's Office was assisted by bear after men were eluding arrest.
Eastern Carolina K9 unit helps track a man and woman on the run