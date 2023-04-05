Children’s Advocacy Center of NC brings awareness to Child Abuse Prevention
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WITN) - April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and Children’s Advocacy Centers of NC want to teach people how they can help.
You can learn how to report abuse and help shine a light on abusive situations when you see them. Knowing what to do and being ready to report child abuse in North Carolina is just one part of the two-step process.
Learn more at CACNC.org.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.