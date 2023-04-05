Cape Lookout dock winter damage repaired, offers limited space

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) - Damage to the Harkers Island ferry dock has been repaired enough to safely get off the boat.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore says passengers will no longer have to be dropped off on the beach when riding the ferry to Harkers Island.

Damage from the winter storm has been repaired enough to where passengers can safely disembark at the lighthouse dock, but much of the dock is still under repair.

The National Park Service does warn this will make the process longer due to limited space. The limited space is not accessible by wheelchair, but will be once full repairs are complete.

For additional information on scheduling ferry transportation, contact Island Express at (252) 728-7433.

