Bertie County mother says son is being physically hit by kindergarten teacher, sheriff’s office now investigating

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -West Bertie Elementary School, a place some parents consider to be a home away from home for their kids but not Shantwa Hayes and her son Kingson.

“He’s afraid to go to school,” Hayes said. “When I try to wake up to get ready, he just cries and says mommy I’m scared.

Hayes says her kindergartener is terrified to even step foot in the school because she says his teacher has been physically hitting him.

Hayes says Kingson came home crying back on March 10th and told her that his teacher had hit him in the head.

“She said she did hit him on the head, and she does all of her students like that,” Hayes said. “I asked her not to hit mine.”

After speaking to the teacher and the principal, Hayes says she thought the abuse would stop but last Thursday she says Kingson came home with swollen hands, which he says the teacher did while taking away a pair of earbud wires.

Hayes says that moment was the last straw for her.

“I tried to file charges, but the magistrate wouldn’t allow me to,” Hayes said.

Hayes says she was discouraged until Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin called and told her he was starting an investigation.

Hayes says her son hasn’t been to school or class since last Thursday, which Kingson said makes him feel sad.

The school offered to let Kingson change classes according to Hayes, but she said no because she says he shouldn’t have to.

She says hopefully one day Kingson feels comfortable enough to go back, but until then she says she won’t force him.

“He’ll say mommy if I go to school can you stay with me all day,” Hayes said. “I can’t do that because I have to work. I want something done.”

Hayes also says Kingson isn’t the only child to experience this with the teacher.

WITN reached out to the Bertie County School System and West Bertie Elementary Principal multiple times about the status of the teacher’s employment but has not heard back.

Sheriff Ruffin tells WITN that he’s still in the early stages of the investigation.

