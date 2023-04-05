Advertise With Us
Ayden names a new town manager

Howard was named the Ayden Town Manager. He will begin his role May 5.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city names a new town manager.

The town of Ayden named Scott Howard as the town manager.

Howard was selected out of 25 applicants and has been serving his hometown of Norwood since 2019 as the town administrator.

His career began in 2001 when served as town clerk and chief finance officer for six years for Marshville.

Howard will start his new role as Ayden Town Manager on May 5.

