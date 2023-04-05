12th ranked ECU baseball rides six homers to win over NC State
Jenkins-Cowart his three homers in Pirates win
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 12th-ranked ECU baseball team hit six home runs as they topped rival NC state 13-9 on Tuesday night in Greenville.
The second largest crowd in Clark-LeClair was on hand with 5,997.
Jacob Jenkins-Cowart hit three home runs in the game. He had 5 RBI in the game. Joey Berini, Josh Moylan, and Jacob Starling all hit homers as well.
ECU built up the lead with a 5-run 4th inning. NC State took the lead with a five run 5th inning.
Jake Hunter pitched 4.1 innings to close out the game and get the win. He’s 2-1.
Pirates improve to 21-8. They will host UCF for three games this weekend starting Thursday.
