12th ranked ECU baseball rides six homers to win over NC State

Jenkins-Cowart his three homers in Pirates win
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 12th-ranked ECU baseball team hit six home runs as they topped rival NC state 13-9 on Tuesday night in Greenville.

The second largest crowd in Clark-LeClair was on hand with 5,997.

Jacob Jenkins-Cowart hit three home runs in the game. He had 5 RBI in the game. Joey Berini, Josh Moylan, and Jacob Starling all hit homers as well.

ECU built up the lead with a 5-run 4th inning. NC State took the lead with a five run 5th inning.

Jake Hunter pitched 4.1 innings to close out the game and get the win. He’s 2-1.

Pirates improve to 21-8. They will host UCF for three games this weekend starting Thursday.

