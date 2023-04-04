Williamston police release info on Saturday night shooting

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Williamston police have finally released information on a shooting that took place this past weekend.

The shooting happened around 6:00 p.m. at a home on West Church Street.

Police said Delonta Williams was shot in the back. The 25-year-old man was first taken to Martin General Hospital and then airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

No one else was injured, according to police, who say although there were multiple people there, officers could not find anyone who saw the shooting happen.

If you have information on the shooting you’re urged to call the Williamston Police Department (252-792-2124) or Martin County Crime Stoppers (252-792-8800).

