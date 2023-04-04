Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Williamston police release info on Saturday night shooting

By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Williamston police have finally released information on a shooting that took place this past weekend.

The shooting happened around 6:00 p.m. at a home on West Church Street.

Police said Delonta Williams was shot in the back. The 25-year-old man was first taken to Martin General Hospital and then airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

No one else was injured, according to police, who say although there were multiple people there, officers could not find anyone who saw the shooting happen.

If you have information on the shooting you’re urged to call the Williamston Police Department (252-792-2124) or Martin County Crime Stoppers (252-792-8800).

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pamlico County Sheriff's Office looking for this man.
Pamlico County deputies asking for the public’s help
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Christina Koch: Her lifelong dream of going to space began along the NC coast
Astronaut who grew up in Jacksonville named to next moon mission
Deputy Tony Ebron
Northampton County deputy dies suddenly
Demetrius Barrett
Deputies say convicted felon found with stolen gun & drugs

Latest News

Russell
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: A few raindrops Tuesday morning; Warm, dry afternoon to follow
Power troubles fixed at New Bern High School
Wesley Cepavicius, Alan Randolph
Greenville men charged with Pitt County break-in
Pitt County fourth graders tackle The Litter Challenge