Update: New Bern High School power restored but inconsistent

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Craven County Schools says due to Duke Energy not being able to fix a blown transformer serving New Bern High Monday, students and staff are out of school Tuesday, April 4th, 2023.

Officials say the power is back on but an HVAC issue is causing breakers to trip. Craven County Schools says their team and Duke Energy are onsite checking each unit to find the cause.

Outdoor practices, athletic games, and activities can continue as long as the lack of power doesn’t interfere with the event.

All staff will work remotely.

The school district says it will provide an update once they have additional information.

