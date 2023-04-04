Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Update: New Bern High School power restored but inconsistent

(Jacyn Abbott)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Craven County Schools says due to Duke Energy not being able to fix a blown transformer serving New Bern High Monday, students and staff are out of school Tuesday, April 4th, 2023.

Officials say the power is back on but an HVAC issue is causing breakers to trip. Craven County Schools says their team and Duke Energy are onsite checking each unit to find the cause.

Outdoor practices, athletic games, and activities can continue as long as the lack of power doesn’t interfere with the event.

All staff will work remotely.

The school district says it will provide an update once they have additional information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pamlico County Sheriff's Office looking for this man.
Pamlico County deputies asking for the public’s help
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Christina Koch: Her lifelong dream of going to space began along the NC coast
Astronaut who grew up in Jacksonville named to next moon mission
Deputy Tony Ebron
Northampton County deputy dies suddenly
Demetrius Barrett
Deputies say convicted felon found with stolen gun & drugs

Latest News

Deputies: Shots fired call turns into drug arrest of Eastern Carolina man
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: A few raindrops Tuesday morning; Warm, dry afternoon to follow
First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, April 4th at 4:30am
First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, April 4th at 4:30am
NCEL 03-31-2023
NCEL 04-03-2023