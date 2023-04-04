Truck driver charged in crash with school bus in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The driver of a pickup truck that hit a school bus Monday in Elizabeth City has been charged.

The crash happened on US 17 South and Forest Park Road shortly before 3:00 p.m.

Police said it involved a pickup truck and a bus from Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Schools.

Melody Nixon on Moyock has been charged with running a red light and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision.

Both Nixon and the bus driver, Vanessa Whidbee, were taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for treatment.

Police would not release how many students were on the bus or if any of them were injured, instead referring us to the school system which has yet to respond to WITN’s request for information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.