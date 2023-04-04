Special Olympics returns for Beaufort/Hyde Counties

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - An annual event here in the east is back after being disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Monday was the first chance in the past several years that the Special Olympics competition in Beaufort and Hyde was able to take place in track and field related events and games and more than 130 athletes were out on the field.

Beaufort/Hyde Special Olympics gave athletes the opportunity to showcase their skills in different races, like the 50-yard walk for the more physically limited competitors and the 100 yard run, but a favorite for athletes was the softball toss.

“I did the softball throw and I got second place and I can’t wait to run with my team,” Special Olympian Derek Killburger said.

While support for each team was widespread, the yellow team was the most excited heading into the last event.

“It’s fun, let go yellow team, it’s so fun, it’s fantastic,” Special Olympian Brianne Arneke said.

Monday’s games wouldn’t have been possible without the help of the volunteers. Washington High School had football players and cheerleaders helping athletes compete, and members of the community got involved as well.

“I’ve been doing this for years and it has been an awesome experience. I am so glad I came back. The people here are amazing, and the athletes are all winners,” said returning volunteer Gregory Champion.

The weather was a huge hit for the athletes, who say they were worried it was going to storm, but that the sun came out just in time for the fun.

“It’s beautiful outside and you get to come out here and have a good time and win some ribbons,” Special Olympic athlete Mary Hinken said.

The opening ceremony for Special Olympics Beaufort/Hyde started at 9:45 Monday morning at Southside High School.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.