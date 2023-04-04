Shackleford Banks wild horse report out for 2022

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) - The National Park Service announced the results of the 2022 findings report on the Shackleford Banks horses.

Cape Lookout National Seashore and the Foundation for Shackleford Horses want to best protect these wild horses, and feel that the best way is to make them part of public knowledge.

Highlights from the report include:

At the end of 2022, there were 124 horses on Shackleford Banks.

The herd is 61% female and 39% male. Of the oldest horses (18 years of age and older), 21 are female and 1 is male.

The oldest living horse on the island is a 28-year-old mare.

Thirteen foals were born in the spring and summer.

Herd mortality averages 6% between 1991 and 2022.

Since 2005, the herd population has ranged between 105 and 126 horses.

The Park Service says programs like the Horse Sense and Survival tours in the summer and fall and Junior Ranger Wild Horse Protector for middle schoolers teach the best way to safely admire the horses from afar.

This report is available on the park’s website here.

