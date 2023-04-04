Advertise With Us
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: A few raindrops Tuesday morning; Warm, dry afternoon to follow

We’ve got a warm week ahead with increasing rain chances late week
WITN First Alert Forecast 4-4-2023
By Russell James
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Highs climbing to 80° Tuesday afternoon. The unseasonably warm air will lock in through Thursday with highs both Wednesday and Thursday reaching the mid 80s inland with mid 70s on the coast. Typically our highs peak around 70° in early April.

A late week cold front will bring an end to the warmer air while bringing good rain chances to eastern NC as well. The front will move in Thursday night bringing widespread showers, along with an isolated thunderstorm. The front will likely stall out over the area Friday and Saturday with periods of rain likely both days. Highs will fall to the upper 50s both Friday and Saturday. Severe weather is unlikely.

We may get lucky for Easter Sunday with the raindrops moving south of the area as the sun rises around 6:45am. Upper 40s at sunrise will lift to the low 60s Easter afternoon with skies trending mostly sunny.

Tuesday

A few morning showers to PM sunshine. High of 81F. Winds: South 5-10.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear skies. Low of 60F. Winds: South 0-5.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and warm. High of 84F. Winds: South 5-10.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy and plenty warm. High of 85F. Winds: South 7-12.

Friday

Rain likely. Breezy and cooler. High of 59F. Winds: NE 10-20. Rain chance: 60%.

