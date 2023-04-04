Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Pitt County fourth graders tackle The Litter Challenge

(Pitt County Public Information)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling announced the launch of a partnership with Pitt County Schools to pick up litter.

The Fourth Grade Litter Challenge is part two of the Litter Free for You and Me campaign, which aims to make Pitt County and its environment clean and litter free.

The county says the challenge began Saturday, April 1, and will continue until Earth Day, April 22. Fourth graders are challenged to pick up litter through their neighborhood and favorite parks.

Students who take part will receive green litter bags with bilingual tracking logs and posters from their teachers. Students are to track how many bags they fill and turn in their sheets by Monday, April 24, with a parent/guardian signature.

Participating schools are divided into six conferences, and the top class from each conference will get a pizza party sponsored by the Pitt County Economic Development. These winning classes will also be recognized at the Pitt County Board of Education meeting on Monday, May 1.

Students are encouraged to continue using any leftover litter bags even after the campaign ends.

“I am excited about the impact of this phase of the Litter Free for You and Me initiative. Chairwoman Perkins-William has been passionate about addressing litter for many years, and doing so effectively requires reaching out to different age groups in various settings,” said Janis Gallagher, county manager. “Pitt County has had previous success working with fourth graders in a Pet Responsibility Program offered by Pitt County Animal Services. Students learn the information, take it home and share it with their families. Together, we will encourage a cross generational culture of environmental awareness that leads to pride in a litter free community.”

Part three of the campaign, Tarp It or Ticket, will begin May 1.

For more information, please visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/LitterChallenge.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pamlico County Sheriff's Office looking for this man.
Pamlico County deputies asking for the public’s help
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Christina Koch: Her lifelong dream of going to space began along the NC coast
Astronaut who grew up in Jacksonville named to next moon mission
Deputy Tony Ebron
Northampton County deputy dies suddenly
Demetrius Barrett
Deputies say convicted felon found with stolen gun & drugs

Latest News

Wesley Cepavicius, Alan Randolph
Greenville men charged with Pitt County break-in
Power troubles fixed at New Bern High School
Antoinne Roberts
Deputies: Shots fired call turns into drug arrest of Eastern Carolina man
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: A few raindrops Tuesday morning; Warm, dry afternoon to follow