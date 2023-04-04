Pitt County fourth graders tackle The Litter Challenge

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling announced the launch of a partnership with Pitt County Schools to pick up litter.

The Fourth Grade Litter Challenge is part two of the Litter Free for You and Me campaign, which aims to make Pitt County and its environment clean and litter free.

The county says the challenge began Saturday, April 1, and will continue until Earth Day, April 22. Fourth graders are challenged to pick up litter through their neighborhood and favorite parks.

Students who take part will receive green litter bags with bilingual tracking logs and posters from their teachers. Students are to track how many bags they fill and turn in their sheets by Monday, April 24, with a parent/guardian signature.

Participating schools are divided into six conferences, and the top class from each conference will get a pizza party sponsored by the Pitt County Economic Development. These winning classes will also be recognized at the Pitt County Board of Education meeting on Monday, May 1.

Students are encouraged to continue using any leftover litter bags even after the campaign ends.

“I am excited about the impact of this phase of the Litter Free for You and Me initiative. Chairwoman Perkins-William has been passionate about addressing litter for many years, and doing so effectively requires reaching out to different age groups in various settings,” said Janis Gallagher, county manager. “Pitt County has had previous success working with fourth graders in a Pet Responsibility Program offered by Pitt County Animal Services. Students learn the information, take it home and share it with their families. Together, we will encourage a cross generational culture of environmental awareness that leads to pride in a litter free community.”

Part three of the campaign, Tarp It or Ticket, will begin May 1.

For more information, please visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/LitterChallenge.

