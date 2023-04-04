Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

New Bern High School Closed Tuesday due to power outage

(Jacyn Abbott)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Craven County Schools says due to Duke Energy not being able to fix a blown transformer serving New Bern High, students and staff will not have school Tuesday, April 4th, 2023.

Outdoor practices, athletic games, and activities can continue as long as the lack of power doesn’t interfere with the event.

All Staff will work remotely.

The school district says it will provide an update once they have additional information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Despite substantial wind gusts across the fire area Saturday, the Last Resort Fire in Tyrrell...
Last Resort fire now at 5,280 acres and 56% containment
UPDATE: situation involving man barricaded in Havelock home resolved peacefully
Mississippi officials say Robert Hamil, 27, has died after he was struck by a vehicle on a...
Father of 2 dies after being hit by vehicle while changing flat tire, family says
Kentaveious Condery, 19
Farmville man arrested after Greene County home shooting

Latest News

Bertie County man already charged with child sex crimes faces additional offenses
This is the first time athletes have competed in four years.
Special Olympics returns for Beaufort/Hyde Counties
Pamlico County deputies asking for the public’s help
Pamlico County deputies asking for the public’s help
Northampton County deputy dies suddenly
Northampton County deputy dies suddenly