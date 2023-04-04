New Bern High School Closed Tuesday due to power outage

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Craven County Schools says due to Duke Energy not being able to fix a blown transformer serving New Bern High, students and staff will not have school Tuesday, April 4th, 2023.

Outdoor practices, athletic games, and activities can continue as long as the lack of power doesn’t interfere with the event.

All Staff will work remotely.

The school district says it will provide an update once they have additional information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.