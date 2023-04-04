Murder suspect out on bond one of two arrested following traffic stop

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says a traffic stop led to the arrest of a murder suspect out on bond, and another individual, on gun and drug charges.

Deputies say on Sunday they pulled over a car for expired and fictitious registration on the vehicle and determined the driver, Darryel Hill, did not have a valid NC driver’s license and that he was a validated Blood’s gang member.

They also say that Hill was wearing an ankle monitor, and was out on bond from a first-degree murder charge in Rocky Mount in 2021.

During a search of the vehicle, authorities say a handgun was located underneath the passenger seat where Jorod Bellamy was sitting.

A search led to the discovery of 100 bindles of heroin located on Hill. Deputies say another search after he was booked into the detention center turned up 80 dosage units of heroin in his clothes.

He faces numerous drug charges and was given an $810,000 bond.

Bellamy was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and was given a $1,000 secured bond, which he posted.

