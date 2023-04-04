Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Murder suspect out on bond one of two arrested following traffic stop

Darryel Hill, Jorod Bellamy
Darryel Hill, Jorod Bellamy(Nash County Sheriff's Office)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says a traffic stop led to the arrest of a murder suspect out on bond, and another individual, on gun and drug charges.

Deputies say on Sunday they pulled over a car for expired and fictitious registration on the vehicle and determined the driver, Darryel Hill, did not have a valid NC driver’s license and that he was a validated Blood’s gang member.

They also say that Hill was wearing an ankle monitor, and was out on bond from a first-degree murder charge in Rocky Mount in 2021.

During a search of the vehicle, authorities say a handgun was located underneath the passenger seat where Jorod Bellamy was sitting.

A search led to the discovery of 100 bindles of heroin located on Hill. Deputies say another search after he was booked into the detention center turned up 80 dosage units of heroin in his clothes.

He faces numerous drug charges and was given an $810,000 bond.

Bellamy was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and was given a $1,000 secured bond, which he posted.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pamlico County Sheriff's Office looking for this man.
Pamlico County deputies asking for the public’s help
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Demetrius Barrett
Deputies say convicted felon found with stolen gun & drugs
Christina Koch: Her lifelong dream of going to space began along the NC coast
Astronaut who grew up in Jacksonville named to next moon mission
Deputy Tony Ebron
Northampton County deputy dies suddenly

Latest News

Photo provided by Patricia Wright of daughter Jamhyia.
Mother claims a Pitt County school did little to help unconscious child; school district denounces story
Chat GPT
Eastern Carolina educators share thoughts on artificial intelligence
Magnolia Arts Center previews performance of You Can't Take It With You
Magnolia Arts Center to perform ‘You Can’t Take It With You’
More than 120 million gallons of water pumped on Tyrrell County fire