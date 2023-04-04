Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Mother claims a Pitt County school did little to help unconscious child; school district denounces story

Photo provided by Patricia Wright of daughter Jamhyia.
Photo provided by Patricia Wright of daughter Jamhyia.(WITN)
By Justin Lundy
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A mother in the east claims her child passed out at school and staff members allegedly didn’t call 9-1-1.

On Monday afternoon, Patricia Wright claims her daughter Jamhyia, was found unconscious at Ayden-Grifton High School.

Wright claims instead of calling 911, school administrators called her instead.

“I proceeded to go to the school to see what was going on and got to the school and she was in a wheelchair surrounded by three of the staff and an EMT,” Wright said.

Wright goes on to say that her daughter was throwing up blood.

We reached out to Pitt County Schools about Wright’s claims and they sent us the following statement.

“There are trained first responders on each of our campuses and those individuals conduct an immediate initial assessment to determine what course of action to take. Based on their evaluation, the validity of the claims made are inaccurate.”

A Pitt County Schools spokesperson also tells us that when it comes to students passing out at schools, if the situation warranted it, emergency personnel would be contacted immediately. The trained first responders on each campus would make a decision on whether or not to call for an ambulance.

Wright tells us her daughter Jamhyia is expected to be okay and should return to school next week.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pamlico County Sheriff's Office looking for this man.
Pamlico County deputies asking for the public’s help
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Demetrius Barrett
Deputies say convicted felon found with stolen gun & drugs
Christina Koch: Her lifelong dream of going to space began along the NC coast
Astronaut who grew up in Jacksonville named to next moon mission
Deputy Tony Ebron
Northampton County deputy dies suddenly

Latest News

Darryel Hill, Jorod Bellamy
Murder suspect out on bond one of two arrested following traffic stop
Chat GPT
Eastern Carolina educators share thoughts on artificial intelligence
Magnolia Arts Center previews performance of You Can't Take It With You
Magnolia Arts Center to perform ‘You Can’t Take It With You’
More than 120 million gallons of water pumped on Tyrrell County fire