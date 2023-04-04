Mother claims a Pitt County school did little to help unconscious child; school district denounces story

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A mother in the east claims her child passed out at school and staff members allegedly didn’t call 9-1-1.

On Monday afternoon, Patricia Wright claims her daughter Jamhyia, was found unconscious at Ayden-Grifton High School.

Wright claims instead of calling 911, school administrators called her instead.

“I proceeded to go to the school to see what was going on and got to the school and she was in a wheelchair surrounded by three of the staff and an EMT,” Wright said.

Wright goes on to say that her daughter was throwing up blood.

We reached out to Pitt County Schools about Wright’s claims and they sent us the following statement.

“There are trained first responders on each of our campuses and those individuals conduct an immediate initial assessment to determine what course of action to take. Based on their evaluation, the validity of the claims made are inaccurate.”

A Pitt County Schools spokesperson also tells us that when it comes to students passing out at schools, if the situation warranted it, emergency personnel would be contacted immediately. The trained first responders on each campus would make a decision on whether or not to call for an ambulance.

Wright tells us her daughter Jamhyia is expected to be okay and should return to school next week.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.