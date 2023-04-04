Advertise With Us
More than 120 million gallons of water pumped on Tyrrell County fire

(North Carolina Forest Service)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TYRRELL COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State foresters have pumped more than 120 million gallons of water on that big fire still burning in Tyrrell County.

The North Carolina Forest Service said the Last Resort Fire is now 68% contained and remains at 5,290 acres.

The fire began March 24th.
The fire began March 24th.

Foresters say crews are increasing the water flow and will continue to soak the area over the next several days.

The water is being pumped from Phelps Lake and a canal along Seagoing Road.

The state says the fire began on March 24th when a landowner was burning debris. Richard Hughes, of Windsor, was charged with willfully or negligently setting fire to woods and fields.

