Magnolia Arts Center to perform 'You Can't Take It With You'

Magnolia Arts Center previews performance of You Can't Take It With You
Magnolia Arts Center previews performance of You Can't Take It With You(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fun, romantic comedy performance is coming to eastern Carolina.

Magnolia Arts Center is taking the nostalgic You Can’t Take It With You play from the 1930s and adding their own updated twist.

The play, in which an all-women FBI team arrests the entire family and the Kirbys in a crazy climax, is headed our way later this month.

Some of the performers stopped by ENC at Three to preview the show.

You can enjoy the show any time between April 20-23 or from April 27-29. Exact times for each day are below.

  • Thursday, April 20 and 27 at 7:30 p.m. both nights
  • Friday, April 21 and 28 at 7:30 p.m. both nights
  • Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 29 at 2 p.m.

The performance will be held at Greenville’s Community Theater at 14th and Greenville Boulevard. That’s behind the Sports Connection.

Volunteers are needed to be part of their shows.

You can come by and audition for Extra, Extra! The Musical on April 7 at 6 p.m. and April 8 at 10 a.m. That show is written by an artist from Wilmington. Performances for that show will be June 22 through July 1.

They are also already gearing up for their next show: An Inspector Calls. Those performances will be May 25 through June 3.

