“It’s shameful”: Nonprofit group voices concerns about animal care at Craven County shelter

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Frustration, agony, and complete disbelief could be heard at the Craven County Commissioners meeting Monday night.

Residents packed the small room to speak about a huge problem many say they have with the way animals are being treated at the Craven-Pamlico Animal Service Center.

“This shouldn’t happen in a county animal shelter,” said Tyker Gonzales, Friends of Craven County Sheriff’s Office President.

According to FOCCSO, the shelter is currently breaking federal laws in regard to accountability for the animals.

The group says animals are being euthanized and unproperly cared for, which Bob Griswold says worries him because the public has no idea how animals are doing once, they get to the shelter.

“We understand that euthanization is a realization, we can’t take care of all the animals,” Griswold. “However, we need to know what animals came in, returned to their owner, or got adopted out.”

Members of the nonprofit say a dog with a serious eye problem was recently euthanized at Craven-Pamlico Animal Service Center after the shelter was given prescribed medicines to treat the dog according to the group.

The group says employees at the shelter never gave the dog its medication, which Gonzales says could’ve been prevented.

“We paid for the first vet visit, and we paid for it (the dog) to be euthanized,” Gonzales said. ‘We paid for those medications.”

The group says that’s the second dog to be euthanized recently while in the shelter’s care.

Back in March, a pit mix named Fred was also put down at Craven-Pamlico Animal Service Center.

Many at Monday’s meeting expressed their frustration about what they say is a lack of action from the board, but Commissioner Chadwick Howard spoke to let everyone know what the board is doing to help fix the issue.

“If you come here tonight advocating for animals,” Howard said. “We hear you and we’ll be responding.”

The board says they understand people are upset with the way things are being handled at Craven-Pamlico Animal Service Center.

They say they don’t take situations like this lightly because all animals deserve to be in a safe and loving environment.

