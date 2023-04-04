Greenville men charged with Pitt County break-in

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two Greenville men have been charged with a home break-in after deputies got a call of suspicious men on the property.

Wesley Cepavicius, 28, and Alan Randolph, 20, were arrested on breaking or entering and larceny after breaking or entering counts on Monday.

When confronted at the Port Terminal Road property, Pitt County deputies say one of the men left in a vehicle, while the other ran away.

That vehicle was later found at a nearby apartment complex and the two were eventually arrested.

Deputies say they recovered multiple stolen items during the arrest of Cepavicius and Randolph.

Both men were jailed on $10,000 secured bonds.

