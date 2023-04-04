Advertise With Us
F3 Washington hosts Exodus Run Event

WITN’s coverage of the Exodus Run is sponsored by Eastern Pines Dental.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - F3 Washington will be holding a 5k/10k combination road race in efforts to fight against addiction.

The race will be held on Saturday, April 8 beginning at 8:30a.m. and starting from Festival Park in Washington. An open-to-the-public community breakfast will also be provided, by the Haw Branch Church of Christ.

Registration for the 5k is $25 and the 10k is $35. All proceeds from this event will go to the “Dare Challenge”, a non-profit, free of charge, 6-month recovery program for men.

For more information on the event and the register, visit https://www.raceplace.com/events/129191/exodus-run-5k-10k.

