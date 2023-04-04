Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Eastern Carolina educators share thoughts on artificial intelligence

Chat GPT
Chat GPT(WLUC)
By Ellie Davis
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Technology is evolving and that includes how it’s being used in the classroom. For both teachers and students, a new door is opening for the use of artificial intelligence and resources like ChatGPT.

ChatGPT can be a valuable tool for both teachers and students, by generating creative writing prompts or ideas, which can be helpful for students with writer’s block.

For teachers, it can help create interactive learning experiences and even serve as a virtual teaching assistant, but when it comes down to writing assignments, a new software is being introduced on the platform ‘Turn It In,’ that papers and essays are submitted on at ECU.

ECU College of Engineering and Technology instructor Melinda Doty says that there are new opportunities for students and that using ChatGPT can be valuable for students, and she’s excited about what the future holds for students at ECU with this new technology.

While concerns are being expressed about academic integrity, ECU will not be changing its plagiarism policy because of it.

“Our current policy about academic integrity already is inclusive in what is plagiarism or fabrication and those already include things like artificial intelligence so at this point I don’t see a reason to change that,” ECU Professor and chair of the faculty Anne Ticknor said.

While the policy may not be changing, teachers say that they will continue to emphasize the importance of doing their own work and sourcing the information they find.

“If it did not come out of your brain and in your words, you have to source it and you have to put where you found the information. Make sure it’s in your words and not ChatGPT,” Doty said.

ECU instructors attended a panel Monday to help them understand the ways they can utilize artificial intelligence like ChatGPT and how they can use it in their classrooms and will have the chance to attend more this month to talk about artificial intelligence in the workplace, talking about distance education and learning technologies and how to transform research practice through artificial intelligence.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pamlico County Sheriff's Office looking for this man.
Pamlico County deputies asking for the public’s help
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Demetrius Barrett
Deputies say convicted felon found with stolen gun & drugs
Christina Koch: Her lifelong dream of going to space began along the NC coast
Astronaut who grew up in Jacksonville named to next moon mission
Deputy Tony Ebron
Northampton County deputy dies suddenly

Latest News

Magnolia Arts Center previews performance of You Can't Take It With You
Magnolia Arts Center to perform ‘You Can’t Take It With You’
More than 120 million gallons of water pumped on Tyrrell County fire
Family members identified Caleb Gore as one of the victims of a crash involving two Fort...
Cooper orders flags lowered to honor West Carteret H.S. grad killed
A school bus crash.
Truck driver charged in crash with school bus in Elizabeth City