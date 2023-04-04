DO YOU KNOW US? Trio wanted in Jacksonville fraud case

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are asking for your help in locating two women and a man wanted in a fraud case.

Jacksonville police on Tuesday released surveillance photos taken at the Circle K on North Marine Boulevard on March 6th.

The first woman was wearing a red shirt, black pants, and black slides, the second was wearing a green sweatshirt, black pants, and sneakers, and the man was wearing an orange t-shirt, black sweatshirt, blue shorts, and black and gray slippers.

If you know who the people are you should contact police at 910-938-6420 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

