DING DONG: Doorbell camera catches Greenville porch pirate

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city hope you can help identify a porch pirate.

Greenville police today released a surveillance photo of a man captured by a doorbell camera.

Police said the man stole a package from an apartment off Holden Drive on March 24th.

If you know who the person is, you should call Greenville police at 252-329-3521.

