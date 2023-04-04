DING DONG: Doorbell camera catches Greenville porch pirate
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city hope you can help identify a porch pirate.
Greenville police today released a surveillance photo of a man captured by a doorbell camera.
Police said the man stole a package from an apartment off Holden Drive on March 24th.
If you know who the person is, you should call Greenville police at 252-329-3521.
