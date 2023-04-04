Advertise With Us
Deputies: Shots fired call turns into drug arrest of Eastern Carolina man

(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina authorities charge a man after getting calls to a home for shots fired call last Friday.

Craven County Sheriff’s Office says Antoinne Roberts, 36, is charged with multiple counts including felony trafficking cocaine, and felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver cocaine.

Deputies were called to his home outside of Dover at 9000 N.C. Hwy 55 for gunshots fired on March 31.

After arriving at the home, officials say the home was searched and deputies found 84 grams of cocaine, about 290 grams of Schedule VI-controlled substance, seven firearms, and about of $1,500.00.

Roberts is being held in Craven County Jail under a $200,000.00 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

