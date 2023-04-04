Advertise With Us
Cooper orders flags lowered to honor West Carteret H.S. grad killed

Family members identified Caleb Gore as one of the victims of a crash involving two Fort Campbell helicopters on Wednesday night.(Photo submitted)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Flags are being lowered across the state to honor a servicemember from Eastern Carolina who died last week.

Staff Sgt. Caleb Gore was one of nine Army soldiers who died when two Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopters crashed during a nighttime training exercise near Fort Campbell. He was a 2015 graduate of West Carteret High School.

Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all flags at state facilities to be half-staff until sunset on Thursday. A news release said others are encouraged to join the state in lowering their flags as well to honor Gore.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

