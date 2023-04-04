Advertise With Us
Bertie County man already charged with child sex crimes faces additional offenses

(KTTC)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BERTIE COUNTY N.C. (WITN) -The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office says a man charged last year with sex crimes involving children faces additional offenses.

Investigators with the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49-year-old Johnny Thomas of Windsor and charged him with two counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count of attempted 1st-degree sex offense.

Thomas was arrested and charged last year with 21 total sex crime charges.

The sheriff’s office says more victims came forward since then reporting to be a victim of sex offenses and identified Thomas as the perpetrator.

Thomas was arrested and booked in the Bertie/Martin Regional Jail.

The sheriff’s office says if there is anyone who may have been a victim or a witness to any incident involving the suspect, to contact the Bertie County Investigative Division at 252-794-5330.

New Bern High School Closed Tuesday due to power outage
This is the first time athletes have competed in four years.
Special Olympics returns for Beaufort/Hyde Counties
Pamlico County deputies asking for the public’s help
Northampton County deputy dies suddenly
