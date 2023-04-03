Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Watch For Showers Tonight into Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Warmer night as clouds keep us far from the 40s. Scattered showers will pass through too keeping things wet. Crystal Coast will be the first to see rain before off and on again showers spread northward. A few showers linger into Thursday though by the afternoon rain chances look limited to the coast and Outer Banks. Sunshine takes us up to around 80 degrees.

Temperatures stay warm this week with many days in or near the 80s. Breezy winds stay with us too. Thursday looks mostly dry but expect rain to spread eastward from I-95 by late afternoon. Thursday night into Friday morning looks wet as a front starts to stall overhead. These fronts can be tricky to predict where they’ll stall, so while we’re expecting more rounds of rain into the weekend, chances may change. Air will get cooler behind the front and some of the rain could be a cold rain.

Rain chances are expected to fizzle on Easter Sunday. We’re hoping for dry weather and will watch the forecast closely. We’ll have a few more chilly mornings next week as temperatures slowly improve behind the rain. Stay tuned to the forecast!

Check the WITN Weather App for the latest forecast and live radar for your area.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.