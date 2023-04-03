Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Police: Teen charged in 17-year-old’s fentanyl intoxication death

Abilene police arrested 18-year-old Daisy Skilling in connection with the death of 17-year-old...
Abilene police arrested 18-year-old Daisy Skilling in connection with the death of 17-year-old in January.(Dickinson County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - A teen in Kansas is behind bars as she stands accused of distribution of the fentanyl that killed another teenage girl.

The Abilene Police Department said they began investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl in January.

Officials said the girl had been found in her Abilene home and, after an autopsy, they determined she died from fentanyl intoxication.

On Monday, authorities said they arrested 18-year-old Daisy L. Skilling in connection with the investigation. Police said she was arrested on an outstanding Dickinson County warrant for the crime.

Skilling was booked on the distribution of a controlled substance causing death, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

She is held on a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Mississippi officials say Robert Hamil, 27, has died after he was struck by a vehicle on a...
Father of 2 dies after being hit by vehicle while changing flat tire, family says
Despite substantial wind gusts across the fire area Saturday, the Last Resort Fire in Tyrrell...
Last Resort fire now at 5,280 acres and 56% containment
Kentaveious Condery, 19
Farmville man arrested after Greene County home shooting
UPDATE: situation involving man barricaded in Havelock home resolved peacefully

Latest News

Previewing the Wisconsin State Supreme Court Race on Tuesday
In a January memo to employees, McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski said the company...
McDonald’s temporarily closes US offices ahead of layoffs
President Joe Biden hugs Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., as he is greeted at Minneapolis−Saint Paul...
Biden pushes econ policy as Trump indictment gets attention
A state medical board could be investigating a doctor for his alleged role that nearly killed a...
Overmedicated: Doctor accused of not following drug protocols
Map locates the Willow oil-drilling project in Alaska’s Western Arctic, which the Biden...
Alaska oil project construction allowed as lawsuits play out