POLICE: Charges pending after 15-year-old makes school bomb threat

School threats
School threats
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Havelock police say charges are pending against a 15-year-old boy who admitted to making a school bomb threat on Saturday.

Police said the boy who lives in the Harlowe area called the Dominos of Havelock around 2:00 a.m. making a bomb threat towards Havelock Middle School for Tuesday.

The teen admitted to making the threat and apologized, according to police, who say the threat is not credible.

Police will have extra officers at the school on Tuesday while the teen has been suspended from school and must undergo a threat assessment before he is allowed to return.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

