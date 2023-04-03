Pamlico County deputies asking for the public’s help

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office is looking for a man with ties to multiple North Carolina cities.

Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find Kenneth Wright ll. The 43-year-old white man is wanted for obtaining property by false pretenses.

According to the officials, Wright has ties to Oriental, New Bern, Clinton, Lumberton, and Raleigh.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts or who has seen him is asked to contact local authorities or Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.