One cellular company is encouraging people to refocus on what matters most beyond the screen

50 year anniversary of first cellphone call ever made
50 year anniversary of first cellphone call ever made
By Merit Morgan
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - 50 yeas ago on April 3rd, the first phone call was made from a handheld portable cellphone from Manhattan to New Jersey.

“It’s life-changing. Phones were used mainly to make phone calls. They’ve now progressed over time and it’s really a part of our everyday life. Internet if it’s texting, social media,” said U.S. Cellular Sales and Operations Director, Jeremy Taylor.

With benefits like improved safety measures to track loved ones, connecting with others around the world, and working from the palm of your hand.

ECU Student, Aysia Wolf says, “Everyone knows where I am, my parents know where I am, and I can contact anyone if I need something.”

“Being able to contact people that aren’t close like family members and sharing experiences with others across the world,” says Aquiron Smith, another ECU Student.

With benefits comes lost time spent on the phone. Wolf says, ”12 hours, half the day. I’d say probably more for everyone else.”

Smith and ECU Student Riley Sherman also say 8 to 10 hours a day are average for many they know. “I’d say no more than 8 to 10 hours of the day.”

Not only is high screen time an issue but they also say there are social negatives.

“I feel like no one knows how to socialize anymore,” says Wolf.

Sherman says, “Definitely more awkward because of it because you just put your face into it and only use social media to contact people because of it so no one knows how to talk face to face anymore.”

Though the impact of cell phones is worth the celebration, one cellular company is encouraging everyone to refocus on what matters the most beyond the screen.

“Join us in phones down for 5 and what that means is 5 minutes, 5 hours, or 5 days. Put your phone down and reconnect with family and friends, those that matter the most to us,” Taylor says.

In 2023, the number of global smartphone users is estimated at 6.8 billion, marking a 4.2% annual increase from last year.

In phones today, 5G is being deployed and 5G enabled devices can access connected homes, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality, integrating our daily lives with the touch of our smartphones.

