Northampton County deputy dies suddenly

Deputy Tony Ebron
Deputy Tony Ebron(Northampton County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of one of its own.

The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Tony Ebron died suddenly on Friday due to an illness.

The 51-year-old Ebron started with Northampton County in September 2020.

“He did a great job while on the patrol division and also as an SRO at the school. He was a great asset to our agency and made a positive difference in the community,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

