Morehead City Fire-EMS participates in extrication training

Morehead City Fire-EMS team members attended the First Inner Banks Extrication School held at Beaufort Community College.
Morehead City Fire-EMS team members attended the First Inner Banks Extrication School held at Beaufort Community College.(Morehead City Fire-EMS)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A fire department here in the East spent the day in a training session to help train and prepare for emergencies.

Officials say that firefighters and EMS attended the First Inner Banks Extrication School at Beaufort Community College.

The department says it was an advanced opportunity for heavy vehicle and equipment extrication.

Morehead City Fire says that there was “very unique, real life, situational scenarios”.

The department says that crews train daily, to be prepared for the unexpected.

