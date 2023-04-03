Groups in the east raise awareness over growing child abuse cases

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and research shows five children in the U.S. die every day at the hands of an abuser. That’s why one group here in the east is working to get the community’s attention.

“If there was an ideal situation, I would like the idea of Child Protective Services to be put out of business,” said Sharon Rochelle, the Pitt County Social Services Director.

It would be a dream come true for all Pitt County Department of Social Services workers to not have a single child being abused in their community. However, the reality is a stark contrast.

From March 2022 to March 2023, 16,575 families received help from DSS in Eastern Carolina. It’s a number that has only grown during the covid pandemic.

“We have seen an increase in abuse cases where children sustained injuries a variety of serious injuries. So we’ve seen an influx in those types of cases, and we contributed it to when school was closed, nobody was there to have that extra eye and alert us to what was going on,” said Kecia Adams Council, the Child Protective Services Program Manager.

Law enforcement officials in the east also say they’ve noticed a rising problem.

“I think it’s just with the children being home and the parents not used to spending that much time with the children,” said Detective Marcia Perkins with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

That’s why all different types of community leaders gathered Monday in front of the Pitt County office building to raise awareness. They planted approximately 100 pinwheels and held an annual walk to make their presence and voices known.

“To people’s attention to let them know this is something that exists in their community, the pinwheels are an indication that yes, it does happen. You may not hear about it every day, but it occurs,” said Rochelle.

This year, Pitt County’s theme for Child Abuse Prevention Month is “breaking barriers.”

