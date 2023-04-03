Former Rose football star Powell, a Super Bowl Champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, looks to bigger role next season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl this year which meant a big ring, and a big smile, for former J.H. Rose star Cornell Powell.

Cornell was in Greenville this week and went to see his former high school baseball coach honored on Friday night. We spoke with him about being a Super Bowl champion.

“It was unbelievable just being on that stage, being around that winning atmosphere you know,” says Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Cornell Powell, “The locker room, the energy we had all year round, I knew that we could do it. I knew we had the talent we just had to put the work in day in and day out and when the clock hit triple 0′s and we was on top it was a feeling you can’t even describe. I’m just blessed to be part of the Kansas City Chiefs and to live out my dream.”

Powell went on from Rose to play at Clemson, winning two national titles. He was told the Kansas City victory parades are like nothing he has ever seen.

“As advertised man,” says Powell, “The fans, the whole city came out for support, it was unbelievable. People on rooftops screaming, yelling the whole thing. It was unmatched man. For real.”

Powell got called up for three games last season before getting injured. He is good now and a few of their top receivers have moved on. Cornell is in a position to be a regular every Sunday this fall for KC.

“A lot of opportunity to make my case to be wide receiver number one. Just trying to take it day by day,” Cornell says, “Ready for camp, ready for OTA’s. Ready to get going. I feel like the sky is the limit for me and I’m ready to tap in to it.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.