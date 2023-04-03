Elizabeth City conducts smoke test survey

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A police department in the east announced that a coastal city will be testing to find flaws in the sewer system Monday.

Elizabeth City Police Department posted to their Facebook that the city of Elizabeth City has started a smoke test to find breaks and defects in the sewer system.

Withers Ravenel was the company contracted by the city, and it will continue the survey until the process is complete.

During this time, residents may see smoke escaping from manhole lids, and vents on building roofs, as well as underneath buildings if poor plumbing exists.

According to the police department, the smoke is non-toxic, non-staining, has a slight odor, is white to gray in color, and creates no fire hazard, but can enter your home, office, or place of business.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact public work at (252) 337-6628.

