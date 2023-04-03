ECU Golf has season best round at 2023 Cutter Creek Intercollegiate

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina shot a season-best round of 277 (11-under par) coming from behind to win the 2023 Cutter Creek Intercollegiate by one stroke over Jacksonville State.

Freshman Lucas Augustsson posted a 54-hole score of 213 (3-under) to claim top individual honors.

Both the Pirates and Augustsson have won consecutive events after taking top honors at the ECU Intercollegiate.

“Wow what a comeback and finish by our team and freshman Lucas Augustsson,” ECU Head Coach Kevin Williams said. “We played great all day and Lucas brought it home for us with three-straight birdies to finish his round. Back-to-back wins for the team and Lucas are pretty special!”

Augustsson, who is the first Pirate to win two events in the same season since Tim Conover during the 2016-17 campaign, carded rounds of 74, 71 and 68 tying his career low round which was established last week at the ECU Intercollegiate.

He was one of three golfers in a field of 78 to post a round of 68 during the event carding six birdies, 10 pars and two bogeys on the day.

Augustsson stood among the tournament leaders in par-4 scoring (t1st/3.97), par-5 scoring (t2nd/4.58) and total birdies (3rd/13).

Last week he became the first Pirate to earn medalist honor since Patrick Stephenson in April of 2018.

Sophomore Tyler DeChellis finished tied for ninth after posting a final score of 220 with rounds of 74, 77 and 69 and freshman Philip Linberg Bondestad took a share of 14th with a score of 222 that consisted of 77, 74 and 71 for his second top 15 placement of the year.

Graduate student Nic Brown finished tied for 27th , sophomore Carter Busse claimed a share of 34th and graduate student Stuart Fuller placed tied for 43rd to round out the Pirates roster.

Playing as individuals were junior Eston Lee (t61st/79-80-76=235), freshman Davis DeLille (t63rd/77-84-75=236) and graduate student Connor Jones (t71st/81-88-72=241).

In the team portion, ECU (868) won the event by one stroke over Jacksonville State (869), Old Dominion (883) took third, while Richmond (885) and Delaware (886) took fourth and fifth place.

The Pirates will close out the regular season on Monday, April 10 when it travels to Charlottesville, Va. to participate in the Lewis Chitengwa Invitational.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.