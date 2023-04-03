Advertise With Us
ECU baseball drops weekend series at Houston

First AAC losses since Tulane last April
ECU baseball team
ECU baseball team(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HOUSTON, TX (WITN) - The 8th ranked ECU baseball team won once and fell twice over the weekend at Houston as they opened American Athletic Conference play.

It is the first time the Pirates have lost a conference game since April 2022 at Tulane. They also lost a weekend conference series for the first time since that weekend.

The Pirates dropped Sunday’s game 6-4 thanks to a late-inning three-run home run that hit the foul pole. Luke Nowak hit a two-run double in the 7th that had given ECU the lead.

ECU did get a win on Saturday night. The Pirates beat the Cougars 5-4. Carter Spivey pitched into the fifth in a solid start. Landon Ginn got the win going 3.1 innings. Danny Beal got the save. After getting in a 2-0 hole Alec Makarewicz singled in a pair of runs in the fourth to make it 2-2. Then Josh Moylan hit a 2-RBI double in the fifth and they never trailed from there.

Friday night the Pirates suffered a tough walk-off defeat falling to the Cougars 5-4 in 10 innings. Josh Moylan hit a two-run homer, Ryan McCrystal knocked in a run with a single and the Pirates held the lead until the ninth. Trey Yesavage was his usual self going six innings, allowing two runs on three hits with 13 strikeouts. The Cougars rallied in the 9th and scored two before walking off in the tenth.

ECU hosts N.C. State on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 PM.

