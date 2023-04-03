Advertise With Us
Eastern Carolina nonprofit celebrates Week of the Young Child

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week is the official week of the young child, and a nonprofit in the east is hosting events to focus public attention on the needs of young children and their families.

“One place” a non-profit in Jacksonville that helps connect families with resources and programs to help end child abuse, is celebrating the week with several events.

This week is an annual event that happens every April and is sponsored by the National Association of the Education of Young Children.

Today’s event will be Music Monday which features activity stations, and a dance party with a DJ. The event occurs at Onslow Pines Park from 9 to 11 a.m.

The rest of the week’s events follow:

April 4th - Tasty Tuesday: The first 50 attendees to Zing Zumm Children’s Museum will be able to attend a Community Resource Fair free of cost. The event is open to the public and will be from 9 a.m. to noon.

April 5th - Work Together Wednesday: Visit Steed Park in Richlands from 9 to 11 a.m. for family resources and activity stations. Activity stations include bubbles, crafts, cardboard construction, and an obstacle course.

April 6th - Artsy Thursday: Join them online for a virtual art lesson with The Artsy Goat. Pick up your take-home kit at Steed Park on April 5 between 9 and 11 a.m. The how-to video will be on their Facebook/Instagram page Thursday afternoon. A limited number of art kits from The Artsy Goat will be available to take home for use.

April 7th - Family Friday: Spend some quality time with your family. Check out their blog on Friday for a list of family-friendly activities and fun.

